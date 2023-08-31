Old Mutual Ghana organizes wellness programme

As part of Old Mutual Ghana’s quest to promote wellness and foster strong relationships with its clients, the company hosted an aerobics and health screening session for Pastors of the Assemblies of God Church at their head office in Accra, Ghana.

This event was held as part of Old Mutual Ghana’s 10th Anniversary celebrations and the brand’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional services and developing a more intimate relationship with its valued customers.

The celebration promises a lot of engagement through the passion and interest points of customers including music, entertainment, thought leadership programmes, well-being/wellness among others, that entrenches Old Mutual’s position as a lifestyle brand.

The event was held, together with the church’s annual conference. It started with an aerobics session led by a group of fitness instructors, followed by the health screening, which was led by a group of medical experts.

The health screening focused mainly on nutrition assessment, which covered Body Mass Index (BMI), sugar and central obesity, among others. These screenings provided insights into each participant’s health status, equipping them with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their well-being.

Old Mutual Ghana’s commitment to its customers was evident throughout the event. By organizing this thoughtful initiative, the company demonstrated its dedication to going beyond being just a financial service provider but also one that recognizes the significance of holistic well-being in its clients’ lives.

The event served as a testament to Old Mutual Ghana’s approach to customer care and community engagement, fostering long-lasting relationships built on mutual trust and shared values.

Speaking at the event, Emma Ocansey, the Head of Distribution at Old Mutual Ghana, assured the Pastors and the church leadership, of the company’s continuous commitment to ensuring their well-being: “Old Mutual Ghana holds a deep commitment to its customers and consistently goes the extra mile to deliver exceptional services that extend beyond financial matters. We take great pride in having you as our valued customers and remain dedicated to nurturing a continuous relationship in the future.” Emma Ocansey.

The church leadership expressed their excitement and appreciation to Old Mutual Ghana for its support and continuous concern for its customers.

The event left an indelible mark on the attendees, reinforcing Old Mutual’s position as a lifestyle brand that cares not only about the financial prosperity of its customers but also the things that matter to them- a healthier and happier life.