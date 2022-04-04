Old Mutual Ghana pays courtesy call on South African High Commissioner to Ghana

Old Mutual Ghana, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tavona Biza, has paid a courtesy call on the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Grace Jeanet Mason.

Mr. Biza, who was accompanied by the Head of Marketing and Customer Experience at Old Mutual Ghana, Rita Adu Boateng, said the meeting served as an opportunity to discuss ways to deepen collaborations and investment opportunities between businesses in Ghana and South Africa.

“We have been operating in Ghana for over nine years, but as a business birthed in South Africa about 176 years ago, it is always important for us to meet and collaborate with the high commissioner’s office and also seek their perspective on where they are seeing growth opportunities and how we can tap into these opportunities.

This meeting is, therefore, for us to work more and a bit closer together. Also, as a responsible business doing great things within the Ghanaian market, we both have the intention of adding value to Ghana, “he added.

Mr. Biza touched on some major investments made by Old Mutual, such as the Onix Accra 1. He explained this investment as proof of the company’s commitment to Africa. Old Mutual, together with Onix, acquired Ghana’s Tier IV facility as the first and only tier 4 collocation carrier-neutral data center in West Africa. It is also expected to be the largest operational data center in Ghana, providing physical space, power, cooling, connectivity, and security to customers.

On her part, the South African High Commissioner, Her Excellency Grace Jeanet Mason, stressed that the purpose of the meeting was to look at further collaborations and also offer assistance to South African institutions and businesses in Ghana through investor aftercare, as well as ensure economic recovery post-COVID-19 recovery of the two economies.

“This is part of the ongoing collaboration we have with our South African partners to ensure more investment comes into Ghana and also for the mutual benefit of both countries and their economies,” she said. She also stressed that her High Commission supports South African investors through post-investment support to ensure that investment projects are sustainable and profitable.

She commended Old Mutual for its consistent hard work in ensuring that people are always living in confidence through their numerous insurance policies. “Insurance companies are critical to any economy’s growth and development. The fact that Old Mutual Ghana has been in existence for over a century is great proof of the many opportunities the company provides in insurance and pensions. ”

Her Excellency Mason, touching on the company’s acquired asset, the Onix Data Center in Accra, gave the assurance that this was part of Old Mutual’s $25 million investment in Ghana and would be officially unveiled before the end of the second quarter of 2022. The Data Center is partly powered by solar energy, which helps to reduce its carbon footprint in its immediate locality as well as contribute to the exponential growth of Africa’s digital economy.

About Old Mutual Ghana

Old Mutual Ghana is Ghana’s top 10 leading financial institution offering innovative insurance services. Founded in South Africa, Old Mutual has been consistent in championing mutually positive futures by offering excellent financial services to a wide range of customers across the African continent.

The company established a branch in Ghana in 2013. It operates with a skilled knowledge of the Ghanaian market, backed by the expertise of an international brand. In Ghana, the company is currently made up of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited and Old Mutual Pensions Trust.