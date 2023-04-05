Old Mutual hosts annual broker conference in South Africa

Old Mutual Ghana recently hosted a successful brokerage conference in South Africa. The conference brought together brokers from all Old Mutual Africa Regions.

Old Mutual believes that partnerships with external stakeholders should be mutually beneficial. We strive to grow together with our partners and provide the necessary support for achieving growth.

The conference offered a unique opportunity for our Ghanaian brokers to connect with international brokers and insurance networks and learn about international broking practices and standards.

They also had the chance to hear from successful brokers in the South African market who shared their experiences and insights on how to achieve growth in various lines of the insurance business. The event attracted brokers from various countries across Africa, creating excellent networking opportunities for our brokers. In addition to the professional development opportunities, our partners also enjoyed a moment of fun.

During the two-day conference, various insightful discussions, panel sessions, and presentations were held, which aimed at empowering brokers with the necessary knowledge, skills, and tools to navigate the evolving investment landscape. Some of the topics discussed include the impact of technology on brokerage, the importance of data analytics, emerging trends in asset management, and regulatory compliance.

One of the highlights of the conference was the panel session on “Unlocking the potential of African capital markets”, which brought together leading industry experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the African capital market. The panellists shared insights on how African capital markets could be developed, including creating a conducive business environment, strengthening market infrastructure, and improving market accessibility.

Another key feature of the conference was the breakout sessions that provided an opportunity for brokers to have hands-on practical sessions with leading financial technology firms. These sessions focused on demonstrating the use of new technologies and tools that brokers could leverage to improve their service delivery and client experience.

The conference also featured a cocktail event, which provided attendees with networking opportunities and a chance to unwind and connect with peers. The cocktail event was an excellent opportunity for attendees to discuss business opportunities and forge new partnerships.

The conference provided a platform for brokers, industry experts, and stakeholders to come together, discuss, and share knowledge on the latest trends, insights, and opportunities in the brokerage industry. The conference demonstrated Old Mutual Ghana’s commitment to continuously empowering brokers and improving their service delivery to clients. It is expected that the knowledge and insights gained from the conference will be instrumental in driving the growth and development of the African brokerage industry.

Old Mutual Ghana is a leader in the Life Insurance and Pensions industries in Ghana. Old Mutual Ghana is part of the Old Mutual Group which has over 176 years of experience in providing Insurance, Banking, and Investment solutions in Africa. The Group has presence in 13 African countries. At Old Mutual, we exist to provide financial advice that delivers positive futures for our customers.