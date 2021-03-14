Mr Maxwell Amanyo, former student of Kparekpare M/A Junior High School in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has presented 100 dual desks worth GH¢10,000 to the School.

At a short ceremony to present the desks, Mr Amanyo, a timber merchant, said the gesture was his widow’s mite for the School for being groomed into adulthood and a responsible citizen saying “it is my turn to show appreciation to the School and the community.”

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said, desks and chairs helped students to focus on their lessons and enable more children to attend school.

He noted that classroom furniture helped to create a conducive learning experience for children, supporting the comfort and posture of students throughout the school day.

The furniture was gladly received by Mr Mawuli Ketor, Headteacher of the School and appealed to other old students to emulate his example.

He said the donation was timely as some students in the community had to sit on the floor to learn.

This, he said teaching and learning materials also enhance effective academic performance and underscored the need for all stakeholders to support the government in providing logistics to schools.

In a related development, Mr Amanyo presented another set of desks to Victory Presbyterian School and was received by Mr Newton Bordor, Head teacher of the School.

He said the gesture would go a long way to curtail several seating defects related to lying on the floor and appealed for infrastructural development, ICT centre, modern library and sanitary facilities to benefit the female students.

Ms Elizabeth Elikplim Gbeku in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the School could not cope with the congestion and appealed for other benevolent individuals to assist them.

Master Issac Asare, School Prefect of Victory Presbytarian commended the donor for the presentation and also expressed the hope that the desks would help improve their academic performance.