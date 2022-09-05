Old students of Tarkwa SHS urged to support Alma Mater

Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo, the Deputy Minister in charge of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), has called on old students of Tarkwa Senior High School to support the construction of a modern dining hall for the School.

She said the School’s dining hall was in a deplorable state and needed a facelift, stressing that that could be possible with the support of the old students to complement the Government’s effort to improve quality education in the country.

The Deputy Minister made the appeal at the launch of the 60th anniversary of the School in Accra on the theme: “Achieving Academic Excellence Through Discipline for National Development.”

She said the Government had invested so much in education, especially in free Senior High School and TVET and it was important the old students gave back to their alma mater to aid effective teaching and learning.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo urged the teachers to serve as good role models for the students, and advised the students to be disciplined to achieve their future aspirations.

“Discipline is key to attaining academic excellence. The students need to humble themselves and learn from their teachers to become responsible leaders in future, “he said.

Mrs Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, the Chairperson of the Tarkwa Senior High School Past Students Association (TARSCO), has urged past students to show appreciation by supporting development projects of their alma mater.

“With support both in cash and kind, you will be showing gratitude for the opportunity that TARSCO granted you to have holistic education which has propelled you to achieve excellence in your various careers today,” she said.

Mr George Oduro, the Headmaster of the School said the anniversary celebration would be climaxed in November 2022 in Tarkwa and called on all old students to support financially to construct the legacy project-the dining hall.

He also appealed to all past students of TARSCO to participate actively in all the programmes lined up for the celebration of the 60th anniversary.

The event was honoured by the Omanhene of Wassa Akropong, Nana Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyi, and other dignitaries.