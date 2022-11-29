Old students to construct ultra-modern dining hall for Tarkwa SHS

The Past Students Association of Tarkwa Senior High School (TARPSA) is to construct an ultra-modern dining hall as its contribution towards the development of the school.

Mrs Hannah Owusu Koranteng, the President, announced this at the 60th anniversary celebration held at the weekend in Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The celebration was on the theme: “Achieving academic excellence through discipline for national development.”

She explained that the project had been estimated to cost GH6.5 million and they had envisaged completing it in four years, adding, “the 60th anniversary legacy dining hall project is a proposed two-storey multi-purpose facility with a total area of 3,300 square meters”.

When the 2000-seater facility is completed, Mrs Koranteng said, it would have a spacious and modern state of the art kitchen fitted with equipment and accessories with a food lift.

Again, there would be a rest room, bakery room, pantry, dish wash, storage and food serving areas, office for bursars, matron, changing room with shower and place of convince for both male and female students.

The President stressed that “the current dining hall is as old as the school. At its peak as a 6th form school in the 1970’s TARSCO had about 700 students but today over 2000 students are using the same facility”.

“Due to lack of space in the dining hall, students eat in turns, as they could not all use the facility at the same time. Facilities at the existing dinning including the kitchen are old and required urgent replacement. There is therefore the need to provide a new dining hall for this great school,” she emphasized.

Mrs Koranteng appealed to old students, both home and abroad, corporate institutions and individuals to contribute generously towards the project to help complete it on time and raise the image of the school.

The Tarkwa Senior High School (TARSCO) was established in September 1961 with 59 students and three staff and has grown to be one of the greatest schools in the country.

The school presently has a student population of 2,123 with 1,251 girls and 772 boys. It also has 95 teaching and 35 non-teaching staff.