The Old Tafo Municipal Assembly says it was given priority attention to the improvement of security to ensure that the people conducted their daily activities in peace.

Mr Fred Obeng Owusu, Municipal Chief Executive, who stated this, said the safety and security of the people and businesses was paramount and the assembly was putting in place effective measures to control crime and other negative activities in the area.

Speaking at the ordinary meeting at the assembly at Old Tafo in Kumasi, he said, the assembly was constructing a Police Station and a Courthouse to help ensure the security and efficient delivery of justice in the Municipality.

He said if businesses operated in a peaceful and secured manner, it would aid revenue mobilization to promote speedy development of the area.

Mr Owusu said the assembly was also constructing a number of classroom blocks and rehabilitating dilapidated ones to ease congestion and also help to improve quality education delivery in the area.

As part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus in the area, schools, market, churches lorry stations and other public places in the municipality were fumigated, while personal protective equipment were also distributed to help protect the people from the virus.

The MCE said a number of road networks in the municipality were also under reconstruction to ease traffic congestion.

He said, the assembly was doing everything possible to improve the living standards of the people and called on the assembly members to stay united to help fulfil the needs of the people.