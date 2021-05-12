Football development in the Old-Tafo Municipality in the Ashanti Region has received a massive boost following the commissioning of an astroturf by the Municipal Assembly.

The facility which was funded by the Zongo Development Fund has transformed the then “Sakasaka Park” into a standard football pitch with the potential of changing the face of football in the Municipality.

Named after the immediate past Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei in recognition of his immense contribution to football in the area, the new sports facility is expected to nurture young talents which are in abundance in the Municipality.

Hundreds of sports enthusiasts including children thronged the pitch to witness the historic event which was attended by Nana Agyen Frimpong, Chief of Tafo, Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto, Mr. Fred Obeng Owusu, the Municipal Chief Executive and Assembly members.

Mr. Fred Obeng Owusu, said the facility would serve as a catalyst for the youth who had the flair and passion for football to develop their talents to enable them to compete at the highest level.

He said football was seen as one of the tools that united Ghanaians and was of the conviction that the games that would be organised on the pitch would foster unity among the people for national development.

He gave assurance that the facility would be put to good use, adding that its maintenance would also be given a priority by the Assembly.

A committee, he said, would be put together with all the relevant stakeholders to oversee the management of the facility to prolong its lifespan.

He said the government had demonstrated its commitment to take sports to another level by constructing similar pitches across the country.

The MCE praised the former and current MPs, the Tafo Chief as well as the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah for their various roles in making the project a success.

Nana Agyen Frimpong commended the government for upgrading the pitch to a modern standard to enhance the talents of young footballers aspiring to be great footballers in the near future.

He said the pitch had produced great footballers like Oei Kuffour, Dogo Moro and Anthony Yeboah and urged the young footballers to justify the investment by progressing in their football careers.

Dr. Akoto Osei implored the Assembly to set aside some funds from its common fund for the maintenance of the facility.