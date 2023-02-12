Olefraku D/A Basic School Needs Support

Olefraku D/A Basic School can be found in Gomoa West District in the Central Region of Ghana. The school was established in 1998 by the government with only two 2 units classroom for kindergarten 1 and 2.

Unfortunately the school has not gotten any new structures till now. Before the community realise it has become dangerous for teaching and learning resulting in a combination of two classes of pupils in the same room. To be as plain as pikestaff this is making teaching and learning tricky. So the community has to provide for their wards a bamboo structure with iron sheet from primary 1 to JHS 3.

Staying with that it may interest you to know that primary 5 and 6 pupils are sharing one classroom. Frankly the staffs of the school have made frantic efforts to solicit for help from all corners to get to the bottom of this sticky situation.

As matter of fact their hard work yielded some results to the community to donate items in the form of bags of cements, iron rods, woods, roofing sheets just to mention a few to deal with the circumstance for themselves.

Their efforts are well-noted. However the picture above clearly shows the bamboo classrooms started by the community to avoid continuous congestion of pupils in one classroom. The work has come to a standstill due to lack of support.

Truly this condition is contributing to ineffective teaching and poor performance among the pupils both in and out of the school.

As matter of urgency, we need more support from benevolent bodies, corporate entities, stakeholders, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) and others to come to our aid.

Story by: Derrick Kobina Addae a concern Citizen.

—