Oliver Adams, Others Excel At 2023 HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship

Naa Abeka Nunoo of Osu Salem, Rahel Lankai of Sacred Heart School, Mary-Ann Abagale and Mariam Kadiri Moro of St. Louis SHS have become popular names in Ghana Sports, especially in youth Armwrestling due to their consistency in participation of events.

They were toast of guests, media, fans and school mates at the Season 2 edition of the 2023HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship held at the Bediako Conference (GNAT) Hall in Accra.

Mariam Kadiri Moro won the Girls Heavyweight after defeating Naa Ayorkor Quaye of Aburi Girls SHS in a thrilling showdown, Naa Abeka Nunoo was first in the Girls Middleweight, Rahel Lakai won the Girls Lightweight.

Oliver A. Adams aka Terminator grabbed the gold medal in the Boys Heavyweight when he defeated Nathaniel ‘The Punisher’ Adjei.

All the 90 athletes put up high spirited performances and proved readiness to join in the roadmap towards unearthing young talents who would represent Ghana at both national and international competitions.

The young pullers came from five regional championships namely, Bono, Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti and Western Region who’s cool and collected Joseph Tabil of Methodist SHS displayed marvelously. Daniel Acquah also put HOTCAS in the picture.

The 18 exciting winners, both boys and girls from Senior and Junior High Schools competing in the light, middle and heavyweight divisions took home 3,000ghc, 2,000ghc and 1,000ghc respectively, plus trophy, medal and goodies from sponsors, while all participating athletes got souvenirs.

President and Founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Charles Osei Asibey was among the happy people for the splendid organization which was telecasted live on GTV Sports+.

He thanked the sponsors of the event, SES HD+ and decorated their CEO, Mrs. Adelaide Abbiw-Williams and others including referees and teachers with medals and trophies.

She was pleased and promised to continue the partnership with GAF which brings entertainment to the kids.

“We believe that this partnership will enable more positive experiences for kids in and out of home to support the HD+ offer of safe, fun and educative kids channels in high definition pictures to TV homes in Ghana”

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship is aimed at encouraging children to participate in Armwrestling and it is opened to children aged between 12 and 16 years.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey who is Vice President of the World Armwrestling expressed that as an advocate for Education and Sports (EduSport) as well as Sports and Entertainment (Sportainment), the Federation will keep on improving on their events as they await the organization of the World Championship in Accra next year.

He thanked the media for promoting Armwrestling to become one of the popular sports in the basic and second cycle institutions.

Technical Director of the National Federation, Mr. Husseini Akuetteh Addy observed the spotting of some talents who will be selected and groomed into the National Armwrestling Youth Academy.

He announced that 2024 is going to be a busy year for the Federation as they will select some of the young pullers from the schools into the national team, Golden Arms.

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling final was sponsored by SES HD Plus Ghana Limited with support from Twellium Industries, TT Brothers, 442Sportsgh, Kofikrom Pharmacy, and Blynkxlive GH.

Media partners include GNTV Junior, Global Media Alliance, GTV Sports Plus, Woezor TV, Joy Prime and YTV.