Oliver Barker-Vormawor Announces March 6 Protest Against Galamsey

Youth activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has announced plans for a protest on March 6, 2025, in response to ongoing illegal mining activities in Ghana, particularly in the Tano Anwia forest reserve.

The protest, under the hashtag #StopGalamsey, is aimed at pressing the government to take action against environmental degradation caused by illegal mining.

Barker-Vormawor’s call for the protest comes after reports from Erastus Asare Donkor, who revealed that illegal miners are still operating within the protected forest area. In a series of social media posts, Barker-Vormawor expressed frustration over the continuing destruction, asserting that the government has three months to act before the planned demonstration.

“It’s been nearly five months since we were arrested for protesting Galamsey, and this existential threat is still looming. We must take to the streets again,” Barker-Vormawor stated, pointing out that the perpetrators are likely operating under some of the more than 2,000 mining licenses issued by the previous administration.

He emphasized the need for the current government to revoke those licenses, arguing that allowing legal mining activities that mirror illegal practices would undermine efforts to combat the crisis. Barker-Vormawor made it clear that the protest will be a call for action, urging President John Dramani Mahama to revoke the licenses granted under the former regime.

“If we can burn excavators, we can revoke licenses,” he declared, adding that a demonstration would take place if the government does not take the necessary steps to halt illegal mining and revoke the controversial licenses by the end of the three-month ultimatum.

The protest scheduled for March 6 is expected to rally citizens against the destructive impact of illegal mining and to demand urgent action from the government.