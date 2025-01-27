Oliver Barker-Vormawor Calls for Revocation of 2,000 Mining Licenses Under Akufo-Addo

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the convener of the Fix the Country Movement, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to cancel the over 2,000 mining licenses granted during the tenure of former President Akufo-Addo.

He also called for a moratorium on the issuance of new licenses to prevent further environmental degradation.

Barker-Vormawor’s comments come in the wake of data from the Ghana Mining Repository, which revealed that more than a hundred mining licenses were issued in the final week of Akufo-Addo’s administration. Of the 103 licenses granted in January 2025, 102 were issued between January 1 and January 6, just before President Mahama took office. This has increased the total number of active mining licenses in Ghana to 2,127.

In a Facebook post, Barker-Vormawor criticized the Akufo-Addo government for what he described as a disastrous mining policy. “The disaster of Nana Addo’s regime, the worst this country has ever seen, manages to issue over 2000 mining licenses to cronies in 4 years, including 103 after they lose the election. Creating an ecological clusterfuck for this generation and the next,” he wrote. He warned that the country was at risk of facing severe environmental consequences, including the potential for water scarcity.

Barker-Vormawor emphasized that the situation requires urgent action, calling for the revocation of all mining licenses issued under the previous administration. “If we can burn excavators, we can revoke licenses,” he said, signaling a demand for immediate environmental reform.

The activist also called for a larger shift in Ghana’s approach to environmental protection, stating, “Time for a major RESET in our relationship with the environment.” He has also announced a protest on March 6, 2025, under the banner #StopGalamsey to draw attention to the destructive impact of illegal mining and the need for stronger environmental safeguards.