Oliver Barker-Vormawor Denies Affiliation with NDC, Stands by Support for CPP

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has refuted claims suggesting his affiliation with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), affirming that his political ideology aligns with the Convention Peoples Party (CPP).

Speaking after being summoned by the Appointments Committee, Barker-Vormawor clarified, “My ideology, which has always been stated, I’ve always consistently voted for the CPP and I will continue to do so.”

The activist appeared before the committee following a social media post in which he alleged that members of the committee were accepting bribes to approve ministerial appointees.

While in front of the committee, Barker-Vormawor took the opportunity to apologise, stating, “It was never intentional to make disparaging comments about the committee,” and expressing regret for the misunderstanding caused by his post.