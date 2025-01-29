Oliver Barker-Vormawor Denies Intent to Disparage Parliament’s Appointments Committee Over Bribery Claims

Nana Ato Dadzie, the lawyer representing Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has clarified that his client did not intend to make disparaging remarks about the Appointments Committee of Parliament regarding bribery allegations.

Appearing before the committee on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Dadzie emphasized that Barker-Vormawor’s claims were meant to bring attention to potential wrongdoing, not to tarnish the committee’s reputation. “It was never intentional to make disparaging comments about the committee,” Dadzie explained. “It is the statement of a whistleblower about some happenings that must be looked at.”

Barker-Vormawor had previously alleged that certain members of the committee request bribes from ministerial nominees in exchange for their approval. The Appointments Committee, in response, categorically denied the allegations, stating that no member of the committee has ever asked for money from nominees.

The controversy began when Barker-Vormawor made the claims in a Facebook post on Friday, January 24, 2025, which prompted the committee to invite him to provide evidence. On Tuesday, January 28, before the vetting of Defence Minister-designate Dr. Omane Boamah, Committee Chairman Bernard Ahiafor addressed the allegations, calling them false and demanding that Barker-Vormawor appear before the committee to substantiate his claims.

Minority members of the committee expressed frustration, saying their reputations had been damaged by the allegations. They insisted that the vetting process should be paused until the matter was resolved. “I think that we should not continue with today’s vetting, it’s reputational. Our reputation is at stake,” stated the Minority Chief Whip.

In contrast, Majority MPs argued that the vetting process should continue, asserting that Parliament should not be delayed by mere allegations. Barker-Vormawor confirmed that he would honor the invitation to appear before the committee on Wednesday, January 29, and expressed his hope that the matter would contribute to the improvement of democratic processes. “This is how a democracy improves. I look forward to appearing before the Appointments Committee tomorrow. Thank you,” he tweeted.