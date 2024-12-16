Oliver Barker-Vormawor Urges Mahama to Deliver on Mandate for Constitutional Reform

Convener of the Fix the Country Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has urged President-elect John Dramani Mahama to take decisive action in delivering on his electoral mandate, particularly in the area of constitutional reform.

Following Mahama’s historic victory in the 2024 general elections, Barker-Vormawor emphasized that the current opportunity was unique and must not be squandered.

In a passionate post on Facebook, Barker-Vormawor pointed out Mahama’s sweeping victory, noting that he secured 56% of the popular vote, won 14 out of 16 regions, and obtained overwhelming support from key sectors such as the military and police. He stressed that with no reelection concerns and substantial parliamentary backing, Mahama has the ideal conditions to push through long-awaited reforms to improve Ghana’s democracy.

“This is a mandate for Constitutional Reform! A mandate for probity and accountability, and an opportunity to build a legacy no one has ever been able to build, apart from Nkrumah,” Barker-Vormawor declared. He further warned that if this mandate is wasted, it would be difficult to ever restore Ghana to its rightful path, given the magnitude of the election results.

He called on the president-elect to avoid excuses and deliver on the promises made during the campaign. “There can be no excuses this time,” he said. “Only the NDC can sabotage the NDC at this rate.”

Meanwhile, during a recent meeting with United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Charles Abani, Mahama acknowledged the promises made during the campaign and expressed a commitment to confronting the realities of governance. He highlighted key priorities, including addressing Ghana’s debt repayment issues and ensuring the country does not face a catastrophic default.

“We need to look at the existing programmes and tweak them to meet the realities of today,” Mahama said, adding that he had already engaged with the World Bank and IMF for early discussions. He also acknowledged the challenges posed by erratic rainfall patterns affecting food availability and emphasized the importance of cooperation with UN agencies to mitigate these issues.

Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s long-standing relationship with the UN and expressed his determination to restore the country as a model of democracy, peace, and security in West Africa. He noted the high expectations of Ghanaians following his election victory and pledged to work swiftly to meet those expectations, despite the challenges ahead.

“I don’t kid myself that it is going to be an easy task,” Mahama admitted. “But we have a chance to make meaningful change, and we intend to seize it.”