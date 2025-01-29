Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s Lawyer Defends Bribery Allegations, Offers Apology

Nana Ato Dadzie, the legal representative for Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has defended his client’s claims regarding the alleged bribery practices within the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

During an appearance before the committee on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Dadzie explained that Barker-Vormawor’s comments were not meant to vilify the committee but to expose misconduct that he had been informed about.

He emphasized that the post had been misinterpreted and clarified that Barker-Vormawor’s intention was not to attack the committee but to bring attention to what he believed to be corrupt practices affecting the committee’s work. “This statement here and the way it has been put out as though he intended to vilify this honourable committee is suddenly far away from what he intended the post to be,” Dadzie stated. “It is only intended to expose some misconduct by other third parties affecting the work of the Committee.”

Dadzie also expressed regret on behalf of his client, offering a public apology and confirming that Barker-Vormawor was willing to withdraw the post. “We are not here to contend this particular issue… as a supporter of democracy, he is ready, willing, and prepared to apologise for this misunderstanding and also to withdraw the post,” he said.

In defense of Barker-Vormawor’s actions, Dadzie pointed out that his client was exercising his right as a citizen to expose what he believed to be corrupt acts, in line with the principles of the whistleblower act. “Under the general rubric of citizenship, he is at liberty to put it out and advocate that that practice should stop,” he added.

Barker-Vormawor’s legal team reiterated that their client’s allegations were not meant to undermine the Appointments Committee but were made in the spirit of transparency and holding individuals accountable.