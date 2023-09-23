Oliver Vormawor To Provide Evidence of Bribery Attempt by Minister of National Security

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the Convenor of the FixTheCountry Movement, has embraced the challenge set forth by the Ministry of National Security to provide supporting evidence for his assertion that the Minister attempted to entice him with a $1 million bribe to halt his activism.

The lawyer and activist has affirmed that he possesses substantiating evidence for his allegations and intends to disclose it to the public following the conclusion of the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor clarified that the reference he made pertained to a confidential and exclusive meeting that transpired between him and the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah. This meeting occurred even before the inaugural FixTheCountry protest in 2021.

He stated, “The Minister of National Security has issued a statement claiming that I met with other FixTheCountry conveners and various stakeholders. I want to make it abundantly clear that the meeting I am referring to was a private exchange solely between myself and the Minister for National Security, during which the offer was made to me.”

“I will release an audio recording into the public domain, which will confirm that the Minister extended an invitation to me for a clandestine meeting at a secure location, where we engaged in an individual discussion, during which he made the mentioned offer to me. No other FixTheCountry convener was present or involved in that meeting,” he disclosed during an appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 2023.