Olivierra Aryeh knocks out Camerounean Otto in Togo

Ghana’s Olivierra Welbeck Aryeh gained a round two KO victory over Dennis Otto from Cameroun in their International Cruiserweight contest over the weekend.

Welbeck Aryeh who is an employee of the National Sports Authority (NSA) expressed his joy for winning his second professional fight with a knock out and hopes to get to the top.

Now 2-2-0, he promised to train harder to gain national title held by Haruna Mohammed, his gym mate at Wisdom Boxing Club.

The tournament was to celebrate Togo’s Independence Day April 27th.

Togolese champion Ayaovi Agbonson lost by TKO inside 35 second of the 5th round.to another Ghanaian Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Supreme Africa Heavyweight Championship dubbed the Anglophone vs Francophone Africa. The event took place at Terrain Municipal De Sokode in Togo.

Ghanaian boxing official Ricketts Kofi Darku who was as the Chief Supervisor congratulated the boxers from Ghana who excelled.

The President of the Togo Professional Boxing Federation was in attendance among the presentable crowd who watched the interesting bouts.