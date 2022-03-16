Olla Williams calls for real sports academies

Chief Executive Officer of Dreamland Sports Plus, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams has called on the government to construct real sports academies that will include track and field and other disciplines including martial arts and beach sports.

Speaking to Yours Truly he said Ghana has vast talent in different sectors of sports and everyone should be encouraged.

“We need astro turf and tartan tracks, we also need facilities for boxing training, martial arts and gyms fully equipped” he emphasized.

He noted that though football and boxing have a large following in Ghana, the other lesser known sports can be popular if they are promoted by the media.

He also advised the least financed sports officials to be open and transparent to attract more participants and fans.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams who is Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee said as the nation prepares to host the African Games in 2023, interests of sports should sour and the skate holders must contribute to make Accra 2023 very successful.

Now organizing the Ghana Tug of War Federation, he urged the youth to venture into sports, not only as players, but officials and coaches.

Mr. Williams who initiated the Senior High Schools Sanitation Inspection Tour said sports, education and hygiene are bed fellows and should always go together. He thanked his staff for their dedication and loyalty.

He appealed to corporate Ghana to invest more into sports because the benefits are enormous.