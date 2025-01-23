Oloba Salo Accuses Naira Marley of Orchestrating Shooting Attack

Nigerian TikTok influencer Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, widely known as Oloba Salo, has made shocking allegations implicating music star Naira Marley in a near-fatal shooting incident that occurred in Lekki, Lagos, in October 2024.

The attack left Salo wounded, with gunshot injuries that required urgent medical attention.

The attack first came to light when reports emerged that Salo had been ambushed by unidentified gunmen at a filling station. Disturbing images and videos shared online showed his bloodied Mercedes Benz, with a bullet casing ominously found on the driver’s seat, alongside his gold chain, which was reportedly stolen during the assault. However, Salo later revealed that the assailants appeared to have a far more sinister objective: they seemed intent on taking his life.

Months after the harrowing incident, Salo broke his silence, accusing Naira Marley of masterminding the attack. His claims have ignited a firestorm of debate across social media and the public, with many expressing disbelief and questioning the reasons behind such an alleged plot.

While the specifics of the accusation remain unclear, the gravity of the situation has raised eyebrows in both the entertainment and public spheres. The timing and details of Salo’s claims have intensified the speculation surrounding the circumstances of the attack, leaving many to wonder about the relationship between the TikTok influencer and Naira Marley, as well as the possible motives that could have led to such a violent act.

The controversy continues to unfold, with further investigation and statements from the parties involved likely to reveal more about this unsettling episode. For now, the explosive accusations have placed both Salo and Marley at the center of a heated public discourse, as Nigerians await more clarity on what may have been a targeted attack with deadly intentions.

@Killa said: “Ajeh seh him no go get acct for this TikTok until he apologize.”

@UNKNOWN said: “U wey god give second chance still dey abuse Marley.”

@godisincontrol1990 said: “This boy knows what he’s saying, una go call am mad man now.”

@midemiiiii said: “This guy talks too much.”

@irewunmiade said: “Sho ni evidence sha abi make we mind our business.”

@horlafrosh123 said: “Maintain guy. second chance. No be for everybody. He talks way too much tho.”

@afolashade_17 said: “Just be careful please with the way you talk.”

@olaskocomedy said: “Life na jeje o hmmm.”