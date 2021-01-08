Former Amidaus Professionals midfielder Olokwei Commodore has completed a move to Rwandan giants Rayon Sports after successful two weeks trial,.

The Ghanaian is joining as a free agent and has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend at end of the season.

Commodore is reportedly going to be earning a salary of Rwf600,000 in addition to bonuses.

He has been without a club since leaving the division three side Gaddafi Football club of Agona Swedru.

The 22-year-old Mamprobi born star has featured for Amidaus Professionals on loan in 2014.