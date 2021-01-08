Former Amidaus Professionals midfielder Olokwei Commodore has completed a move to Rwandan giants Rayon Sports after successful two weeks trial,.
The Ghanaian is joining as a free agent and has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend at end of the season.
Commodore is reportedly going to be earning a salary of Rwf600,000 in addition to bonuses.
He has been without a club since leaving the division three side Gaddafi Football club of Agona Swedru.
The 22-year-old Mamprobi born star has featured for Amidaus Professionals on loan in 2014.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505