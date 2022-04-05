Olukoya Appointed LOC Chairman For African Armwrestling Championship

The Board of the Nigeria Armwrestling Federation (NAF), has appointed Navy Commodore Mayowa Olukoya, as the Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC), for the 2022 African Armwrestling Championship, tagged “Nigeria 2022”.

Commodore Olukoya, the Vice president of NAF, would work with Mr. Dapo Sotuminu, the Federation’s Director of Media, who was also appointed the Vice Chairman of the LOC.

Dr. Bukola Bojuwoye, a member of the African Armwrestling Federation Medical Commission, a renowned Nigerian Sports Medicine expert, was appointed, the Chairman, Medical Committee for the African Championship, while ASP Sunday Kazy, the federation’s Secretary General was appointed, the Secretary of the Organising Committee.

Other appointments made were Ms. Ijeoma Soribe, the newly elected Athletes Representative in the federation, as the Chairman, Protocol and Ceremonial Committee for the African Championship, while Mr. Kehinde Adegbile, was appointed Head of Marketing.

The Nigeria Armwrestling Federation Technical Director, Mr Femi Akinsanya, was appointed the Head Technical Committee for the championship.

The African Armwrestling Championship, Nigeria 2022, the 11th edition would be hosted in Lagos from July 19 to 24. Nigeria in 2017 hosted the eighth edition in Lagos.

The president of the Nigeria Armwrestling Federation, Engineer Samuel Jackson, who was also the president of the African federation disclosed that Nigeria would present 80 athletes for the 2022 African Championship which the country will be aspiring to win the overall title as first placed team.