Olympian Asafa Powell Backs Ghana’s Amasaman Sports Initiative

Jamaican sprinting star Asafa Powell has stepped forward to support Ghana’s burgeoning sports infrastructure, pledging to help secure tartan tracks for the OlympiAfrica project at Amasaman.

The news was announced by Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, who emphasized that the project stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to providing world-class athletic facilities.

In his remarks, President Mensah underscored the transformative potential of the initiative, noting, “This project is a testament to our commitment to developing sports infrastructure in Ghana. We are working tirelessly to ensure athletes have access to world-class facilities.” The project’s momentum has been further buoyed by Powell’s involvement—a development that carries additional significance given his family ties to the initiative. Powell, who is married to a Ghanaian named Alyshia, a niece of the GOC President, brings not only his international renown but also a personal investment in the future of Ghanaian sports.

The OlympiAfrica project, now in its 115th graduation ceremony phase, has already made notable strides. The first phase, completed as of January 2025, boasts a basketball and volleyball court, a tennis court, and a standard football field complete with running tracks. Funded by a $100,000 grant from the OlympiAfrica Foundation, the project has so far expended $79,161 on architectural designs, site preparation, and court construction. The initiative, which is primarily geared toward the Amasaman community, is designed to nurture athletic talent among children aged between 5 and 15 years, according to OlympiAfrica Director Alassane Diack.

Looking ahead, preparations for a second phase—which will introduce a multipurpose sports hall—are well advanced. The only remaining hurdle is securing a building permit from the Ga North Municipal Assembly. This next step is eagerly anticipated by local residents and sports enthusiasts alike, who see the project as a vital catalyst for community engagement and youth development in athletics.

The involvement of international figures like Asafa Powell not only elevates the project’s profile but also symbolizes a growing trend of transnational support for sports initiatives in emerging markets. Critics and supporters alike point out that such collaborations can bridge local aspirations with global expertise, ensuring that investments in infrastructure translate into lasting benefits for future generations. As Ghana continues to prioritize sports development, the Amasaman project exemplifies how strategic partnerships and community-focused projects can redefine the sporting landscape, fostering a new era of excellence and opportunity for young athletes.