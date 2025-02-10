Olympian Coach Calls for Renewed Investment in Ghana Boxing

In an exclusive interview on Omashi TV last Friday, three-time Olympian and Deputy National Boxing Coach Vincent Akai Nettey expressed his firm belief that Ghana Boxing has the potential for a brighter future if only it receives the necessary support and scientific management.

Despite the recent setbacks—a long gap since a male world champion emerged and the country missing out on the Paris 2024 Olympics after a promising bronze at Tokyo 2020—Nettey insists that the state of Ghana Boxing is far from dire.

Speaking with palpable conviction, Nettey outlined several factors contributing to the missed Olympic berth, pointing to a lack of dedicated training camps, insufficient motivation among some boxers, and an overall shortfall in investment that he believes is essential for nurturing talent. “Other countries in Asia and the Arab world are putting substantial resources into sports development. We have the talent and skills, but talent must be managed scientifically,” he remarked. In his view, if the government and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation address these shortcomings, Ghana’s amateur boxing can perform better and eventually bring home the glory it so richly deserves.

Coach Akai Nettey, who manages Attoh Quarshie Boxing Club in James Town and boasts a reputable international two-star grading, has witnessed firsthand the ups and downs of Ghana’s boxing scene. His experience spans multiple championships, including the Olympic Games in London 2012, Rio 2016, and Paris 2024, as well as the World Boxing Championships and various African and invitational tournaments. He stressed that success in the ring is not solely about raw talent but also about discipline, regular training, and a positive mindset—qualities that have defined his own journey since being selected for the National team in 2009 and competing in events like the Commonwealth Youth Games in Barbados.

Nettey’s appeal extends beyond his immediate sphere of influence. He called on corporate institutions to step in and support Ghana Boxing, emphasizing that financial backing and strategic planning are critical for elevating the sport. His own introduction to boxing came through the encouragement of a friend, Ablorh Sowah, and he has since drawn inspiration from seasoned figures such as Teddy Lamptey, Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, and Black Bombers head Coach Dr. Ofori Asare.

The coach did not shy away from acknowledging the contributions of leadership at higher levels, expressing gratitude to former President Nana Akufo-Addo for recognizing the efforts of the boxing team that secured a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020. He also lauded female boxer Abigail Quartey for her achievement in winning the WIBF title and wished the Black Hitters well as they prepare for the 2025 IBA Women’s Championship in Nis, Serbia.

Accompanied by fellow trainer Coach Frank Addo from the Wisdom Boxing Club, Nettey’s call for a renewed focus on proper management and increased investment in boxing resonates as a clarion call for both stakeholders and enthusiasts. His message is clear: with the right blend of discipline, funding, and scientific training methods, Ghana Boxing can move beyond its current challenges and reclaim its position on the international stage.