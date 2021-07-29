Olympic athletes urged to make Ghana proud

Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif on Wednesday urged Ghanaian athletes at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics to endeavor to make the nation proud.

According to Ussif, who is currently in Japan to meet with the Ghanaian contingent, “the entire nation is behind the athletes, and they must do well to make a mark.”

“I send you special greetings from President Nana Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana. The entire nation is behind you because you are representing our country, and you are to lift high our flag,” Ussif told the athletes.

“The Olympics is a special event, and every athlete’s dream, so be proud of yourselves that you are here and make it count,” he continued.

“You have an opportunity to make history, so go all out and always remember that Ghanaians back home are rooting for you.”

The sports minister was among a few Ghanaian officials who were at ringside on Monday to cheer and inspire Ghanaian boxer Sulemanu Tetteh to achieve excellence in the game.

He urged the athletes competing in the games to take inspiration from the boxer’s victory and excel in their events. Enditem