Olympic Gold Medalist and Running Legend Mo Farah is First Global Goodwill Ambassador

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is pleased to announce today the appointment of four-time Olympic champion long distance runner Sir Mo Farah CBE as its first ever global Goodwill Ambassador.

The announcement was made in Geneva at the 114th Session of the IOM Council, which includes all of IOM’s Governing Bodies, and representatives of its 175 member states.

Farah, 40, retired from running in September after a long and celebrated career. In 2022, he revealed to the world that he had been trafficked as a child from Somalia to the UK.

“No child should ever go through what I did; victims of child trafficking are just children. They deserve to be children. They deserve to play and to be kids,” said Farah.

“Becoming a global Goodwill Ambassador for IOM gives me a chance to help people, people like me, and make changes. To help people know we can all make a difference in our lives.”

Farah intends to use his new platform as Goodwill Ambassador to raise awareness of issues affecting people on the move, including protection and trafficking, and advocate for the transformative power of sport, especially for women and girls.

“Migration is so important for all of us, including me. I was able to take the opportunity sport offered me to overcome my experiences as a young boy and show that no matter what we look like or what we sound like, we can achieve and overcome great things,” he said.

IOM Director General Amy Pope said, “IOM is honoured to have Sir Mo Farah as our inaugural global Goodwill Ambassador. A champion on and off the track, and a survivor of human trafficking, he brings true dedication, commitment and drive to IOM’s work, helping millions of people on the move and inspiring us all.”

Established in 1951, IOM is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration and is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. IOM joined the United Nations system as a related organization in 2016.

Farah’s new role as IOM’s global Goodwill Ambassador is a meaningful step, highlighting IOM’s commitment to impactful advocacy.