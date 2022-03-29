Olympic Medalist Takyi Cannot Wait For Pro Debut on April 15

Samuel Takyi, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist for Africa and Ghana says he can not wait for his professional debut on April 15th at the Accra City Hotel, formerly known as Novotel.

He faces Kamaradeen Boyefio in a Super Featherweight contest which promises to be full of fireworks and fun.

Takyi aka ‘Ring Warrior’ told Yours Truly he is going to entertain the fans with classic box and win on a meritorious note.

“Since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, I have been waiting for this chance and I want to give Ghanaians a good fight that would be remembered. I have trained well under my coach Ike Bazooka Quartey, the former WBA Welterweight champion and we are coming with something special ” he expressed.

There would be a number of exciting undercards involving young and experienced boxers.

The bout is being promoted by Bazooka Promotions in conjunction with Accra City Hotel with support from some media houses in Ghana.

Ike Quartey who was at the 1988 Games in Seoul said he could not win a medal at the Olympics but became a world champion, and Mayweather also got bronze and become a world champion, so Samuel Takyi who won a bronze has all that it takes to become a world champion within a short time.

By Sammy Heywood Okine