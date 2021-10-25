Olympic officials publish coronavirus rules for Beijing Winter Games

Beijing Olympic organizers published the strict coronavirus guidelines on Monday for everyone involved in the 2022 Winter Games, with freedom of movement severely limited.

The two-week Beijing Games are scheduled to open February 4. The Paralympics will be held a month later.

The detailed manuals for athletes, officials, media and helpers include daily coronavirus tests, a strict mask requirement out of competition and movement only allowed between accommodation and Olympic facilities.

Foreign participants must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before entering China to avoid a three-week quarantine upon arrival.

Following criticism of quarantine hotels for athletes who tested positive at the Summer Games in Tokyo in July and August, the playbooks also outline specific conditions for those facilities in Beijing.

There will be three meals a day, free wifi and access for the team of those affected. Staff in the quarantine hotels will speak English, and psychological support will be available

But leaving the facility during quarantine will not be possible.

In the event of violations of the coronavirus guidelines, Beijing organizers are threatening sanctions including fines and the withdrawal of accreditation.

As in Tokyo, all athletes in China are required to leave the country no later than 48 hours after their last competition.

A second version of the manual for the Winter Games has been announced for December.