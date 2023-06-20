Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Judo Coaching Course begins in Accra

An Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course Level I for 22 participants including two females drawn from various clubs has been began at the Accra Sports Stadium (Media Center) from Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Sensei Idris Boosstoua, an Algerian resident in the United kingdom is taking the class through fundamentals to the foundation and basic principles for coaches in the next four days.

He recalled the basics of Judo which originated from Japan, and warned that there is no punching or kicking.

“We are a very disciplined sport, and we want practitioners to show discipline and respect always” he expressed.

He brief about the history of Judo and urged the coaches to always impart the history, philosophy and principles of the sport to kids.

According to Boosstoua, Judo means respect, discipline, honesty, dedication, humility, commitment and having the passion.

He took the coaches through practical training, where they wore the prescribed attire for competition.

Present at the course were technical officials of the Ghana Judo Association.

The two females, Rachel Kotey (Stadium Club) and Mercy Amoah (Prisons) said the training is a great opportunity to learn and know much about the sport and latest information as well as meet other officials.

Ms Farida Idris. Administrative Manager of the Ghana Olympic Committee said the course is very important and adviced the participants to be serious and punctual.

They will be awarded certificates after the course from the International Olympic Committee.