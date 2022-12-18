Olympic spirit shall come back in Ghana – Afadzinu

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, the newly elected First Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has assured that the association will work together with the various federations and stakeholders to bring back Ghana’s glory days at the Olympics.

The President of Ghana Table Tennis Federation was elected First Vice President of the GOC at a congress on Saturday, which saw him obtain 38 votes while his opponent, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, former Mayor of Accra had 19.

Mr. Afadzinu speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports after his victory, expressed his excitement having gained the trust of the various federation heads to help develop Sports in Ghana.

“I am sure the biggest reward you can ever get is to see your hand work grow and become something useful to the good people of Ghana,” he added.

Speaking on what he was bringing onboard as a committee head, the gallant Sports personality said he was willing to work with his colleagues to manifest the Olympic spirit among Ghanaians and develop sports in the country.

According to him, sports had a lot of benefits in general, bringing a sense of goodness to citizens and charging the emotions of humans, which the Olympic body would work towards going forward.

“We saw what happened at the World Cup and the Olympics, anytime Ghana is doing well, we all feel so proud of our sense of identity, and we would want to see this becoming a pathway for a lot of young men and women in this country,” he said.

He urged Ghanaians to rally behind the GOC as they seek to raise the flag of Ghana high through sports.

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu had over the years gained lots of experience and developed passion for the development of sports in Ghana, rising through the ranks as President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, Board Member of International Table Tennis Federation and now the first Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

He has also served as Ghana’s Chef de Mission for the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas.