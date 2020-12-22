The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has fixed the outstanding league match between Great Olympics and Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday, December 24.

The match fixed for the Accra Sports Stadium was originally fixed for December 27 but had to be rescheduled to Thursday, due to the unavailability of the Accra Stadium of the venue.

However, the Medeama would host Asante Kotoko in their Week four outstanding match on Sunday, December 27 at the TNA Park Tarkwa, whilst Bechem United would also face Ashantigold on the same date.