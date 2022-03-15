OM Trusted Company To Assist Youth Acquire Technical Skills 

OM Trusted Company Limited, an architectural engineering company has rolled out a philanthropic policy to empower Ghanaian youths through technical skills acquisition.

The youth who seek to acquire technical skills would have to apply to the company for assistance which would be evaluated and those who qualify would be assisted.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr Obed Anani Tuntor Awlegede, the Chief Executive Officer of the company said the initiative was designed to empower youths from less privileged communities to be economically and socially empowered through technical skill acquisition.

He said a World Economic Forum report on youth population in 2018, shows that four in every ten people are aged under 25 and they constitute 42 per cent of the global population, adding that, nearly half of the World’s young people live in sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr Awlegede said it has become imperative that young people are empowered to earn a living through entrepreneurship.

“This effort is also a crucial contribution to poverty reduction which is the whole idea behind the Company’s implementation of this laudable project,” he stressed.

He added that “we have no doubt that the knowledge will equip the youth adequately as they venture into the world of entrepreneurs”.

He noted that the initiative has the potential of integrating the value of good and productive citizenship in the youths, by motivating them to lead a normal life and by providing them a platform to develop and showcase their skills.

Mr Awlegede said: “The training for me is very important, it is the kind of empowerment that the young people should ask from the multi-national companies that are willing to create value for the society.

“We are not just saying that empowerment should be about giving people money. We feel that empowerment should be about skill acquisition. This programme will help young people to become skilful and help them to become employable and most of them might even choose to be self-employed.”