Omagongo Festival Celebrates Namibia’s Cultural Heritage

Namibia held the annual Omagongo Festival on Saturday at the Onambago Palace in the Oshana Region, in the northern part of the country.

Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba opened the festival, underscoring its significance as a platform to showcase the country’s intangible cultural heritage, history, traditions and practices as well as its role in uniting people.

“It is only by sharing the unique aspects of our cultural identities that we can create an inclusive, open-minded and compassionate society,” he said.

The Omagongo or Marula Festival is a celebration that unites the community in the northern part of Namibia. The festival is centered around the consumption of omagongo, a beverage made from marula fruit. The Marula Festival was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2015.

The festival is held on a round-robin basis among the country’s eight Aawambo tribes. The event featured traditional cuisine, storytelling, music, cultural performances, cultural exchange, and networking.

Meanwhile, Mbumba stressed the importance of using cultural festivals to achieve peace and promote national solidarity and social progress. “If we promote culture as a way of developing greater understanding and unity, then it will enable us to forge a stronger and more resilient nation anchored in the spirit of nationhood and patriotism.”

The festival also coincided with the celebration of Africa Day, which falls on May 25 each year.