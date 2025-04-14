Oman Hails Efforts of HM the King, Chairman of al-Quds Committee, in Defending Holy City

The Sultanate of Oman praised the continuous efforts of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in His capacity as Chairman of the al-Quds Committee, in defending the Holy City and preserving its status and civilizational identity.

This recognition of the major role of HM King Mohammed VI to the benefit of the Palestinian cause, mainly the city of al-Quds Asharif, was expressed in a joint communiqué published on the 7th Moroccan-Omani Joint Commission, co-chaired, on Sunday in Muscat, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Bin Hamad Bin Hamoud Al Busaidi.