Oman reaffirms support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and autonomy proposal

The Sultanate of Oman voiced, on Sunday, its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over its entire national territory, expressing its deep appreciation for the wisdom of the Moroccan leadership, which is committed to a peaceful solution in the service of security and stability in the Maghreb region.

Describing the autonomy initiative put forward by the Kingdom of Morocco as serious and realistic, the Sultanate of Oman affirmed that it constitutes the basis for the settlement of the Moroccan Sahara issue.

This position was expressed in a joint communiqué issued at the close of the 7th Moroccan-Omani Joint Commission, co-chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Omani counterpart, Badr Bin Hamad Bin Hamoud Al Busaidi.