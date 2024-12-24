Omane Boamah Blames Economy, Corruption and Arrogance for NPP’s 2024 Election Defeat

Dr. Omane Boamah, Director of IT and Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pointed to the economy, corruption, and arrogance as the primary reasons behind the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections. His comments came after the NPP inaugurated an election review committee to investigate the causes of their significant loss.

In a candid assessment, Dr. Boamah argued that the NPP is already aware of the factors contributing to its defeat, and that there is no need to search for scapegoats. “It’s the economy, economy, economy, economy, corruption and arrogance,” he said. “At this stage in defeat, people who refused to listen to feedback are going to erect scapegoats. We’ve been here before.”

The NPP’s election review committee, which has been tasked with identifying the reasons for the party’s loss, is also focusing on possible amendments to the party’s decision-making processes. Chairman Stephen Ntim, addressing the media on December 23, highlighted the need for a constitutional review and the restructuring of the party’s internal mechanisms, particularly in the election of presidential, parliamentary, and party executives. This review is seen as a critical step towards strengthening the NPP and avoiding similar setbacks in future elections.