Omane Boamah pledges to ensure NDC's Victory in 2024 Elections

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, former Communications Minister
Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, former Communications Minister

Former Minister of Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has accepted his new role as the Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in preparation for the upcoming 2024 polls.

This appointment was officially announced on Thursday, August 24, 2023, through a press release signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

Dr. Omane Boamah will be taking over this position from Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, who had been serving in this role since 2019.

In response to his appointment, Dr. Omane Boamah expressed his excitement in a press statement. He also expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the NDC for their trust in him and pledged his commitment to working towards securing power for the party in the upcoming elections.

