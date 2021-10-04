Omanehene of Sefwi Anhwiaso rallies support for President’s nominee

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi ll has pledged to work closely with the President’s nominee, Mr. Alfred Amoah if confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to ensure accelerated development of the area.

Subsequently, he has also appealed to Assembly Members in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality to give the nominee a one-time confirmation.

Ogyeahohoo Gyebi, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, gave the assurance during the 10th Anniversary Celebration of his late father, Nana Kofi Adjei at Sefwi Anhwiaso.

He noted that the nominee would need to secure a constitutional requirement of two-thirds of Assembly Members present to become the substantive MCE for the second term.

He described Mr. Amoah as the man with enough experience and competencies whose confirmation as the MCE for the second time would spur effective implementation of government’s programmes and policies.

Ogyeahohoo Gyebi pleaded with all and sundry to ensure that there was peace to foster more development in the area.

The anniversary celebration was attended by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng and Mr Alfred Amoah, MCE nominee for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-BekwaiMunicipal Assembly.

The rest were; Mr Franklin Appiah-Kubi, NPP Constituency Chairman, Mr Joseph Amandeh Constituency Secretary, Mr Paul Andoh Constituency First Vice Chairman among others.