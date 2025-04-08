Omanhene and Former Registrar of Aowin Traditional Council Charged with Financial Crimes

The Attorney General’s Office has directed the prosecution of Nana Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III, a claimant to the Aowin Omanhene title, and Isaiah Quansah, a former Registrar of the Aowin Traditional Council, for conspiracy, stealing, and forgery.

The charges stem from financial irregularities involving the unauthorized opening and operation of a bank account in the name of the Aowin Traditional Council. According to the Attorney General’s findings, Nana Beyeeman, after his installation as Omanhene in March 2019, attempted to gain access to the Council’s GCB Bank account. However, his request was denied because his installation had not been legally gazetted due to ongoing litigation.

Subsequently, he coerced the then-Registrar, Isaiah Quansah, into opening a new account at ADB Bank, where he and Quansah became the sole signatories. He also forcibly seized financial documents and locked the offices of the Traditional Council, effectively taking control of its financial operations.

Investigations revealed that a cheque of GH₵150,000 belonging to the Council was deposited into the unauthorized ADB account, and further transactions continued until April 2021, when auditors queried the account. The second suspect, Francis Akesseh, who later managed the account, was cleared of wrongdoing as he ceased operating the account when auditors raised concerns.

The Attorney General’s Office has directed the police to charge Nana Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III and Isaiah Quansah with conspiracy to commit a crime, stealing, and forgery under sections 23(1), 124, and 164 of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Authorities are urging a full audit of the Aowin Traditional Council’s financial activities to ensure transparency and prevent further mismanagement.