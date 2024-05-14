Omanhene of Sefwi Wiaso Commends Napo on his boldness

Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso traditional area, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II has applauded Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s bold character as a public official.

According to the Katakyie Bumagama, Ghana will be better off if bold leaders like Matthew Opoku Prempeh are in the healm of affairs. The omanhene made these remarks during a courtesy call by the Energy Minister on him at his palace in Sefwi Wiawso on Monday, 13th May, 2024.

“I have always admired your boldness as a leader and you have demonstrated this throughout your stewardship first at the Education Ministry and now as Energy Minister. I have always said that, if your government had just three of your kind, you would have been far ahead” Katakyie Bumagama said.

Dr. Prempeh expressed his appreciation to the Omanhene recounting the need for a strengthened synergy between traditional leaders and politicians as both groups are agents of development. “As a son of Chief, myself, I very much hold the chieftaincy institution in very high esteem and I believe that, we must work for this beautiful partnership to thrive.

He continued “the visit has provided the opportunity for us to discuss germane issues of national interest especially in pursuit of our roles as agents of development. I am encouraged by the words of motivation of you, Katakyie and thus, remain focused in doing my best as a public official for our country”

It may be recalled that during a similar visit by the Energy Minister to palace of the Awoamefia of Anlo State, Torgbui Sri III, he applauded him for his sterling leadership and prayed for him.