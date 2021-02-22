The 2021 National Cross-country competition was held today, February 20, 2021 at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region of Ghana.

The event was attended by 192 athletes and other non-scoring athlete’s, males and females, drawn from the 16 administrative regions of Ghana.

This prestigious competition organized by the National Sports Authority and it’s partners was attended by the Director General of the Authority, Prof Peter Twumasi,

The Regional Minister Designate was represented by the former Deputy Minister of Western North (MP), Omanhene of Sefwi-Wiawso, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, commanders of various security agencies, and others graced the event.

This is a third consecutive national cross-country event organized under Prof Peter Twumasi since 2019 after ten years of inactivity. The emerging winners were presented with assorted prizes including cash and certificates.

Source – Prof. P.Twumasi