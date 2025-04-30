Omanhene of Sunyani Vows to Protect Citizens, Restore Order in Traditional Area

The Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Odeefour Ogyamansan Boahen Korkor II, has pledged to protect and defend all individuals within his jurisdiction and committed to creating a safe and secure environment for every resident.

According to him, his leadership will not tolerate any form of misconduct or illegalities that seek to undermine the authority of the Sunyani stool.

At a press conference held at his palace in Sunyani, the Omanhene expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people for the colourful and memorable welcome ceremony held in his honour on April 17, 2025, following his return from the United States.

He disclosed that since his return, he had received several complaints about disturbing illegal activities within the traditional area, which he described as unacceptable and deeply saddening.

Odeefour Ogyamansan Boahen Korkor II emphasized that by the grace of God and the ancestors, the Sunyani Traditional Area is under his care and stewardship, a responsibility he shares with no one.

He made it clear that he is answerable only to the ancestors and to Nananom, who serve as his trusted lieutenants.

He noted that though he is neither autocratic nor vindictive, he is principled in his execution of customary duties and service to humanity, stressing that he is fair, honest, just, and meticulous in all matters.

The Paramount Chief condemned certain actions by individuals within the traditional area, which he said undermine the dignity of his stool and the Boahen Korkor lineage. He warned that he would not sit unconcerned while selfish elements tarnish the image of his family and Sunyani’s cultural heritage.

He specifically mentioned the ill-treatment of yam sellers in the market, stating that he would not tolerate the public humiliation of market women who were paraded at the Traditional Council and subjected to insults. He assured the affected women that within two weeks, they would be able to sell their produce freely in the markets without fear or intimidation.

He cautioned that anyone who attempts to interfere with their trading activities would face the necessary consequences.

Odeefour also condemned individuals, including some Chiefs and Queenmothers, who falsely represent themselves as members of the Traditional Council to sign documents and collect money illegally.

He indicated that the matter has been referred for investigation, with a full report expected within two weeks.

He further warned against the unauthorized sale of lands and the forging of consent letters, urging all persons interested in acquiring land in Sunyani to deal directly with his secretariat.

He stressed that anyone who engages with unauthorized parties does so at their own risk.

The Omanhene disclosed that he had received recordings of some Chiefs and Queenmothers making disparaging remarks about prominent traditional leaders on media platforms.

He stated clearly that no traditional leader is allowed to grant media interviews without his approval and warned that any defiance of this directive would lead to destoolment.

He advised that anyone seeking to undertake developmental projects in the area must first consult Nananom before making any financial commitments. Chiefs and Queenmothers, he said, are not permitted to receive payments in the name of development without proper coordination.

Reaffirming his authority, he stated that he is the only Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area and directed all government agencies and institutions to desist from engaging any third party on issues related to traditional authority in the area.

Touching on the media, Odeefour Ogyamansan said while he respects and supports freedom of speech and journalism, he will not allow the dissemination of falsehoods about the land. He encouraged media practitioners to seek accurate information from the palace and not rely on unverified sources.

He concluded by reaffirming that the institution of chieftaincy must remain neutral and separate from partisan politics, in accordance with the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which prohibits Chiefs from engaging in political activities.

Odeefour emphasized that he remains committed to upholding this constitutional provision and will not allow anyone to drag the Sunyani stool into political affairs.

He stated that those who attempt to politicize the chieftaincy institution or associate his leadership with partisan interests would be fiercely resisted.

His focus, he said, remains on preserving the sanctity of the stool and ensuring peace, unity, and development within the traditional area.