Omanyala of Kenya wins 100 meters final race

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya clocked 10.02 s to win the 100 final race At 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Benjamin Azamati of Ghana came 4th in a time of 10.16sec in the final on Wednesday evening at the Alexander stadium.

Ghana’s hope of getting a medal in the Men’s 100 meters was dashed, but there is still belief in the 4×100 m team.

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya clocked 10.02 seconds to win the race and gold medal, with South African Akani Simbine who won in Gold Coast 2018, coming second for the silver and Abeynoon Yupun of Sri Lanka placing third for the bronze in 10.14 seconds.

Sean Safo-Antwi who did the Semi Final, did not qualify for the men’s 100m final.

Elaine Thompson Herah of Jamaica won the female 100 m dash.