Omar Marmoush Talks About Joining Manchester City: “It’s an Honour”

Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush is filled with excitement after completing his move to Manchester City, a club he describes as one of the biggest in the world.

Reflecting on his journey, the 25-year-old said he couldn’t wait to get started with his new teammates.

“I’m really excited, and can’t wait to get on the pitch with my teammates and start my journey with the club,” he shared.

Marmoush’s recent success at his former club made him a sought-after talent, and he spoke about the moment City showed interest in him. “City is one of the biggest clubs in the world over the past ten years. I am honoured that they have shown interest in me and now I am here,” he said. He also emphasized that his previous seasons were only the beginning of what he hopes will be an even brighter future at City.

Known for his versatility on the field, Marmoush described his style of play as fast and dangerous, with a focus on exploiting spaces to make an impact. “My main strength is that I always want to win. On the pitch, I am fast, good on the ball, and try to see where the spaces are and exploit them,” he said. When it comes to his preferred position, he explained, “I feel most comfortable under the striker in a number 10 position, but I am happy to play in any role and will give my everything.”

Having spent some time familiarizing himself with City’s facilities, Marmoush was impressed by what he saw. “The facilities are amazing. Just how they should be for one of the best clubs in the world,” he remarked, adding that his experience with the staff had been positive.

Marmoush also spoke about the significance of his move, not just for him, but for his family as well. “It is crazy to be honest. My whole journey from Egypt to Germany was all about making it to a club like this. I worked hard, had many setbacks, but I continued to push. It is an honour for me and my family to be here representing Egypt at one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Pep Guardiola’s reputation as a world-class manager played a big part in Marmoush’s decision to join City. “Pep is a coach that develops players. He can make each player better. I want to learn from him, take all his knowledge. He is one of the best coaches in history,” said Marmoush, who is eager to show his quality under Guardiola’s guidance.

The chance to link up with Erling Haaland, City’s prolific striker, is another exciting prospect for Marmoush. “Erling is a goal machine. I am very excited to see him, learn from him, play with him on the pitch, and assist him. I am hoping we have a great relationship at City,” he added.

The Premier League has long been Marmoush’s dream, and he sees the move as a significant challenge. “Since I was young, it was my dream to play in the Premier League. It’s a very intense league, and it fits the style of play I have. It’s just the beginning of my journey with City, and hopefully, we will win a lot of trophies and have many great seasons together,” he said.

As the first Egyptian to play for Manchester City, Marmoush expressed his pride in representing his country at such a prestigious club. “It’s a big, big honour. I’m happy to be the first Egyptian player to play for City, representing my country at a big club here. My dreams are becoming a reality, and I hope to prove to everyone that I can keep up at this high level.”

Reflecting on football’s popularity in Egypt, Marmoush noted the immense interest in the Premier League. “In Egypt, the Premier League is the most followed league. We have many great players who have played in the Premier League, like Mo Salah. As kids, we grew up dreaming of playing in the Premier League, so it makes me so happy to be here.”