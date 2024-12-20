OmniBSIC Bank Champions Sustainability with Strategic Partnerships at Kotoka International Airport

OmniBSIC Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable environmental practices through key partnerships with the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

At the ‘Joint Safety and Environment Week’ event held at Kotoka International Airport (KIA), under the theme “Uniting Aviation for a Safer and Greener Tomorrow,” the bank made a significant contribution by donating state-of-the-art waste segregation bins to support the airport’s waste management efforts.

This donation, part of OmniBSIC’s broader strategy to promote responsible waste segregation, complements the bank’s ongoing partnership with the EPA aimed at reducing the usage of single-use plastic products. By focusing on the aviation sector—where sustainability is essential for long-term viability—the bank continues to push for initiatives that reduce, reuse, and recycle waste.

At the ceremony, Mrs. Chidinma Braye-Yankee, Group Head of Corporate Affairs for OmniBSIC Bank, delivered a speech on behalf of the Managing Director, Daniel Asiedu. She emphasized the bank’s dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, stating, “These bins represent our commitment to promoting sustainable waste management practices and advancing the agenda for a greener future.” She also commended GACL’s leadership in this initiative, noting that it sets an exemplary standard for other sectors to follow.

Speaking at a separate EPA event in Accra, Mr. Dominic Donkoh, Chief Risk Officer of OmniBSIC Bank, highlighted the bank’s role in combating plastic pollution. “As a financial institution, we understand that plastic waste has far-reaching environmental and economic consequences. This sensitization programme addresses the issue at its source, promoting responsible consumption and waste management practices,” he said.

Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of GACL, underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships across the aviation sector to promote safety and sustainability. “Together, we can create a safer and greener future for the industry,” she remarked.

The importance of ESG practices is gaining momentum in both the banking and aviation sectors. According to the Global ESG Banking Study 2023, 76 percent of financial institutions now integrate ESG goals into their strategies, recognizing their impact on long-term profitability and societal well-being. The aviation sector, responsible for around 2.5 percent of global carbon emissions, is also embracing sustainability practices, with efforts focused on waste management, energy efficiency, and reducing its carbon footprint.

OmniBSIC Bank’s partnership with GACL and the EPA exemplifies the growing trend of cross-sector collaborations to meet ESG objectives. By joining forces with key stakeholders, the bank is setting a standard for integrating environmental responsibility into its operations while supporting the aviation industry’s sustainability efforts.

The event also saw the participation of representatives from Africa World Airlines (AWA), Passion Air, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and other stakeholders, all committed to fostering safety and environmental sustainability within the industry.

OmniBSIC Bank, a fully-fledged universal bank formed after the merger of OmniBank and Sahel Sahara Bank, is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of governance, integrity, and transparency. Headquartered in Accra’s Airport City, the bank serves customers through 40 branches nationwide and offers a wide range of financial products and digital solutions. With a focus on technology, employee development, and community engagement, OmniBSIC Bank continues to lead with a vision of creating a better, more sustainable future.

The bank’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility is reflected in its numerous accolades, including recognition as the Most Customer-Centric Bank (CIMG, 2022), the Fastest-Growing Corporate Bank in Ghana (Global Banking and Finance Awards, 2023), and the Best Corporate Bank, Ghana (Global Banking and Finance Awards, 2024).