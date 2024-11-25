Monday, November 25, 2024
    Health

    OmniBSIC Bank Hosts Successful 6th Quarterly Health Walk to Promote Wellness

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    OmniBSIC Bank Ghana LTD, a leading financial institution committed to delivering exceptional banking services has staged its 6th edition of the quarterly health walk, drawing thousands of participants from Accra and beyond.

    The 11-kilometer walk, which began at the forecourt of the State House, saw enthusiastic participants traverse key areas including Circle, Sankara, Osu, and the Oxford Street.  

    The event, held on Saturday, November 16, 2024, brought together OmniBSIC staff, customers, fitness enthusiasts, and the general public for a shared mission of promoting health and wellness. The brisk walk, completed in under two hours, underscored the Bank’s commitment to fostering a culture of physical activity and community engagement.  

    Chairperson for the OmniBSIC Health Walk Organizing Committee, Akyaa Afreh Arhin Addo-Kufuor highlighted the significance of the event. 

    “The OmniBSIC Health Walk is more than a fitness activity; it’s a celebration of wellness and community. As a bank, we understand the importance of balancing physical health with financial well-being. This walk provides a platform to engage with our customers and partners while promoting healthy living among Ghanaians. We’re thrilled by the overwhelming turnout and the energy everyone brought today,” she said. 

    She said that: “Beyond being well-organized and ensuring that we start and finish on time, we’ve observed an alarming rise in young people succumbing to health issues, many of which are linked to conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and other lifestyle-related diseases. We believe it’s essential to play our part in promoting healthier lifestyles and encouraging young people to prioritize their health for a longer, healthier life. We also urge participants to maintain an active lifestyle even beyond this annual walk,” she said.

    Staff members and participants were equally enthusiastic about the event. A long-time OmniBSIC customer who joined the walk, remarked that: “It is incredible to see a bank take such an active role in promoting health. The atmosphere was lively, and it’s a great way to connect with others while staying fit. OmniBSIC Bank’s commitment to wellness is truly commendable,” she said.  

    The bank’s customers and partners were also given the opportunity to exhibit their products and services at the event. One of the exhibitors noted that:  “collaborating with OmniBSIC Bank on this health walk has been fantastic. It’s great to see corporate entities taking the lead in encouraging fitness. The turnout speaks volumes about the bank’s influence and its ability to inspire positive change,” he said  

    OmniBSIC Bank Ghana’s quarterly health walk has become a highly anticipated event in the city, promoting not only physical fitness but also a sense of comradeship among participants. The bank continues to prioritize initiatives that enhance the well-being of its staff, customers, and the broader community.  

    New 50-Bed Mother & Child Hospital Opens in Upper East Region
    Sharaf Mahama Advocates for International Support to Boost Sports and Community Development in Africa at SEI Summit
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

