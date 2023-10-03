OmniBSIC Bank ignites health revolution with 3rd Quarter Health Walk

Ghana’s most progressive financial institution, OmniBSIC Bank, has taken a significant stride in fostering a health revolution by hosting its eagerly awaited third-quarter health walk on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

The event drew an impressive crowd of employees, businesses and the general public, all united in their pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.

Mr. Daniel Asiedu, the Managing Director of OmniBSIC Bank, explaining the primary objective of the health walk stated that it is to promote physical activity and inspire individuals to prioritize their well-being.

He added that the event serves as a potent catalyst for a health revolution, inspiring individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles. Through events like these, the bank not only promotes physical well-being but also fosters unity and camaraderie among its employees, customers and the broader public. “This quarterly tradition is gaining substantial momentum, underscoring the bank’s commitment to nurturing a culture of wellness,” the MD stated.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the bank’s commitment to promoting both professional success and personal well-being, he stated, “We believe that true success encompasses both professional achievements and personal well-being, and by organizing this health walk, we hope to catalyze a health revolution that positively impacts the lives of our employees and the broader community.”

Best Corporate Health Walk of the Year 2023 Award

Mr. Asiedu also highlighted the bank’s commitment to raising awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle within the working community and the general public which culminated in the bank picking up an award for the promotion of a healthy lifestyle at the Africa Events Awards.

“Our health walk has consistently drawn thousands of participants, and the recent recognition by the Africa Events Awards as the ‘Best Health Walk of the Year 2023’ underscores its significance, “he proudly stated.

The Health Walk Route

The participants embarked on a 12.4-kilometer walk, commencing from Burma Camp, passing through Cantonments to Labone. Enthusiastic music and an atmosphere brimming with excitement accompanied them. The walk concluded back at Burma Camp, where an invigorating aerobics session awaited, followed by a nutritious meal.

In line with its holistic health mission, OmniBSIC Bank collaborated with local health organizations to offer free health screenings and consultations during the event. Additionally, an exhibition fair provided participants with a platform to showcase and sell their products while connecting with potential clients.

The health walk received praise from participants who expressed their gratitude for OmniBSIC Bank’s efforts in organizing this impactful event. Many participants stressed the significance of incorporating physical activity into their daily routines and cherished the opportunity to engage in a healthy activity with their colleagues and loved ones.