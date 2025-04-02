OmniBSIC Bank Merges Fitness and Fintech in Record-Breaking Health Walk

Ghana’s OmniBSIC Bank drew over 3,000 participants to its seventh quarterly health walk on March 22, 2025, transforming the event into a launchpad for its new mobile banking app while reinforcing its commitment to customer wellness and digital innovation.

Held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the 12.8-kilometer walk doubled as a strategic branding exercise, emphasizing the bank’s refreshed identity as “Not Just Another Bank.”

Managing Director Daniel Asiedu linked the themes of physical endurance and financial discipline, stating, “The consistency needed for health mirrors what’s required for financial security. We aim to equip customers with tools for both.” The initiative highlighted the bank’s dual focus on community engagement and digital expansion, as Ghana’s financial sector faces rising competition from fintech firms and mobile money platforms.

Digital Banking Takes Center Stage



The event’s headline feature was the official rollout of OmniBSIC’s mobile app, designed to streamline personal and business banking with biometric authentication, real-time alerts, and expense-tracking tools. Asiedu described the app as a “critical step” in enhancing accessibility, noting its role in a broader strategy to merge traditional services with tech-driven solutions. The launch comes amid strong financial performance: the bank reported a 2024 profit of GH¢314 million, doubling its previous year’s earnings, alongside industry accolades including “Bank of the Year” at the Ghana Business Standard Awards.

SME Support and Community Ties



Beyond fintech, the health walk served as a networking hub, with 100 exhibitors from sectors like FMCG, tourism, and fashion showcasing products. Asiedu emphasized the bank’s support for SMEs, a key driver of Ghana’s economy, calling the exhibition a “platform for enterprise growth.” Participants, including influencer Sdkdele and long-time attendee Tim Amenyo, praised the initiative for promoting physical wellness and business connectivity. “Exercising mind and body aligns with OmniBSIC’s vision,” Sdkdele remarked after completing the walk.

With 40 branches nationwide and a surging digital footprint, OmniBSIC aims to solidify its position in Ghana’s dynamic financial landscape. Asiedu affirmed plans to sustain growth through customer-centric innovations, stating, “Our strategy ensures we remain relevant and trusted in an evolving sector.” As fintech reshapes banking habits, the event underscored how traditional institutions are blending community roots with tech ambition to stay ahead.