OmniBSIC Bank promotes healthy living with successful second quarter Health Walk

OmniBSIC Bank, a leading financial institution in Ghana, successfully organized its second quarterly health walk in the heart of Accra. The objective of the event was to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle among the working community and the general public.

Daniel Aseidu, the Managing Director (MD) of OmniBSIC Bank, shared his insights on the theme of the event, “Better Health Starts Here.” He stressed the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle in today’s fast-paced world. Mr. Aseidu highlighted the need to enhance health awareness among the bank’s clients and the broader public. He expressed concern about the rising number of premature deaths and emphasized that educating people about health awareness is a social obligation of the bank.

“We want to encourage the general public to take care of their health, and we believe that events like this are a great way to do that. We are proud of all participants, and we hope that events like this will encourage the general public to take up a healthy lifestyle,”Mr. Asiedu added.

The health walk covered a distance of 11.46 kilometers, commencing from Burma Camp and passing through 37 and Cantonments. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of thousands of individuals from diverse backgrounds, including OmniBSIC employees, representatives from other corporate organizations, and members of the public. To ensure participants stayed hydrated, water was provided throughout the walk.

The walk concluded back at Burma Camp, with an invigorating aerobics session. Thereafter, participants were treated to nutritious meals.

Lydia Donkor, the Deputy Commissioner of the Ghana Police Service, and the Director General of the Police Intelligence & Professional Standard Bureau (PIPS), applauded OmniBSIC Bank’s efforts in promoting healthy lifestyles among Ghanaians. She urged everyone to incorporate fitness activities into their daily routines, emphasizing that this is the key to building a prosperous nation.

“The attendance has been astounding, and I must commend OmniBSIC Bank for organizing this. I would advise us all to incorporate exercise into our daily routines because, as we are all aware, ‘health is wealth.’ If everyone in the nation is well, we can work towards creating a wealthier nation,” she said.

Mr. Sammy Awuku, Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), praised the health walk as an excellent initiative to raise awareness about the importance of health and wellness in the community. He acknowledged the challenges of maintaining physical activity in today’s fast-paced world but highlighted the multitude of health benefits that regular exercise can bring, such as reducing the risk of chronic diseases, improving mental health, and boosting energy levels.

“In today’s fast-paced world, it is easy to neglect physical activity due to busy schedules and sedentary lifestyles. However, incorporating regular exercise into one’s routine can have numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of chronic diseases, improving mental health, and boosting energy levels,” he said.

He also stressed that exercise does not have to be intense or time-consuming, as even light to moderate activity like walking or yoga can have significant health benefits while improving cognitive function and productivity.

The event also saw the presence of other distinguished personalities, including Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer of Special Investments Company Limited and Mr. Andrew Achampong-Kyei, the Managing Director of GLICO General Insurance Company Limited.

In addition to the health walk, an exhibition fair was organized, providing participants with the opportunity to showcase and sell their products while networking with potential clients. OmniBSIC Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle among its staff. They have announced plans to continue organizing health walks every quarter, along with other initiatives aimed at fostering healthy living.