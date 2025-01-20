OmniBSIC Bank Relocates Achimota Branch to Enhance Customer Experience and Accessibility

OmniBSIC Bank, one of Ghana’s leading financial institutions, has announced the relocation of its Achimota branch to a new location at 29 J.A Kufuor Avenue, Achimota.

This move reflects the Bank’s commitment to improving its services and increasing its brand visibility within a high-traffic commercial area. Positioned strategically near Neoplan Company on the Achimota-Nsawam highway, the new location promises enhanced accessibility and convenience for customers.

George Tetteh Ocansey, the Divisional Head at OmniBSIC Bank, highlighted that the relocation is part of the Bank’s broader strategy to deliver superior banking services in key locations. “The new premises feature expanded parking facilities and a spacious banking hall, allowing us to better serve our growing customer base,” he said.

As financial institutions continue to invest in infrastructure and technology to meet evolving customer needs, OmniBSIC Bank’s move underscores its focus on staying ahead in providing seamless and innovative financial solutions. The bank has also embraced technological advancements, integrating advanced digital banking systems at the new branch to ensure faster transaction processing and robust security. Mrs. Hannah Dadzie, Accra North Zonal Head, emphasized the bank’s commitment to safeguarding customer data with its PCI DSS certification while offering top-tier digital services.

The relocation also aligns with OmniBSIC Bank’s ongoing support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana. “We have established a strong track record of assisting SMEs through tailored financing solutions, expert advisory services, and user-friendly digital banking tools,” Mrs. Dadzie noted. The Bank’s consistent efforts were recognized when it was honored with the ‘Premium SME Banking Brand of the Year’ award at the 8th Global Business Brands Awards & Summit in 2024.

Customers can find the new branch using the Ghana Post Digital Address System with the GPS coordinates GE-373-2872, and they are encouraged to reach out via the Bank’s helplines: 0307086000, 0302758555, and 0800100790.

OmniBSIC Bank assures its clients that all services will continue without interruption, with further enhancements planned for the near future to provide an even more seamless banking experience.